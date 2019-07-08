Bibb County commissioners have approved an alcohol license for the AmStar 16 movie theater in north Macon.

At Tuesday night's council meeting, less than a dozen nearby neighbors, moviegoers, and employees spoke for behalf of the movie theater.

The license was approved in a 7-2 vote -- only commissioners Elaine Lucas and Bert Bivins voted against it.

Commissioner Joe Allen is sponsoring an ordinance that will be up for discussion next Tuesday prohibiting cinemas from applying for licenses and from renewing.

