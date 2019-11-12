MACON, Ga. — If you walked into the Bibb County government center and headed to the mayor's office, Pat Colbert is probably the first person you'd see.

Mayor Reichert says she has horror stories from people who have walked into the government center without any kind of screening.

Mayor Robert Reichert says once a man tried to get into his office with razor blades in his mouth.

Major Eric Walker with the Bibb County Sheriff's Office say officers monitor the government center during county commission meetings and during magistrate court.

"City hall is way too open for general access for the general public to walk into those doors," said Walker.

The building has many access points like doors and windows.

"I don't want Macon to be known as a news story place across the nation like other places have been. Any security consideration needs to be put in place and, unfortunately, it's going to cost money for those changes," said Walker.

Architect Bob Brown suggested three solutions -- installing key card access points for the doors so they can limit who comes in, security officers to walk around and monitor the building, or limiting the number of doors open to the public.

Commissioner Valerie Wynn says she's all for added security, but wants to find a cost-effective option. She's in favor of at least a short-term solution of putting officer in the building.

"I didn't know we didn't have an officer here except for court days. I feel kind of naked," said Wynn.

The discussion ended with Reichert asking the county manager to start a smaller group focused on costs and solutions before the end of the year.

The topic of security was just a discussion. No action was taken during the meeting.

Mayor Reichert says they can pull money set aside in a SPLOST fund for public safety.

