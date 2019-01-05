Macon Mayor Pro Tem Al Tillman, Virgil Watkins, and Reform Georgia held a town hall discussion at Overtyme Bar and Grill on decriminalizing possession of small amounts of marijuana in Macon-Bibb County.

People from the community were encouraged to attend and ask questions. Commissioners discussed the serious offenses young African-American males face if caught with the drug.

The current law in Macon-Bibb County could send offenders to jail for almost a year.

Virgil Watkins did reiterate the new ordinance would not make the drug "legal."

"Still illegal, still going to have to go court, and still be item on your background check, but again, it'll be a civil offense versus misdemeanor or felony," Watkins said.

Watkins says he thinks the current consequences are too harsh.