MACON, Ga. — Right now, Rosa Parks Square in downtown Macon has some memorial plaques, a seating area, and a big green space.

Charlotte Nami and her husband Amir say they just moved to Macon and are looking for things to do with their newborn son Augustus.

"It's easy to stay home, because there's not a lot to do here," Charlotte said.

Looking around the park, they say they see a lot of potential.

"It would be nice to have something where you could have a picnic outside or you can have your kids play somewhere that's secure, because having a child, that's where your main focus is," Charlotte said.

"It needs some love," Amir said.

Bibb County Commissioner Elaine Lucas is sponsoring a proposal to renovate the park off Poplar Street.

She is asking the county to spend $900,000 to add a new seating area, a statue of Rosa Parks, a circular sidewalk, a water wall, and much more to the green space.

The funds from the project would come from the sale of the old Willie Hill Plaza.

RELATED: Macon visitors center says new hotel projects 'will fit a need'

The county says developers for that hotel project, Integrity Development Partners, plan on paying the county $1 million over the next 20 years. The Urban Development Authority would come up with a financing plan against the county's credit to pay for the park project.

WMAZ

"If they invested more money into fixing it up and making it a more family-friendly place, we'd be more likely to stay," Charlotte said.

The Nami family says they'd like to see the park project completed and hope city leaders will support the changes.

The proposal also adds the group the Friends of the Rosa Parks Square Commission must approve of all design changes and oversee the process.

That proposal will be up for a discussion during the commission's committee meeting on Tuesday.

RELATED: New fields, programs coming to Tom Fontaine Park in west Macon

RELATED: Macon location of Urban Air Adventure Park gets approved

STAY ALERT | Download our FREE app now to receive breaking news and weather alerts. You can find the app on the Apple Store and Google Play.

STAY UPDATED | Click here to subscribe to our Midday Minute newsletter and receive the latest headlines and information in your inbox every day.

Have a news tip? Email news@13wmaz.com, or visit our Facebook page.