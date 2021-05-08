Bibb County community gathers in continuing violence prevention forum

In Thursday's meeting, people showed up at Forest Hills United Methodist Church and posed questions like, 'What can churches do?'

MACON, Ga. — As Bibb County leaders continue to search for solutions to community violence, people showed up at Forest Hills United Methodist Church for Thursday night's Macon Violence Prevention forum.

Some posed questions like, "What can churches do?" while others wondered what the home lives of our children look like and whether a possible solution lies with parenting and in the bonds of family.

"Families getting on one accord, getting back to the families, getting an understanding and knowing their responsibility as a parent -- that's the biggest thing," said attendee Jeanette Lamar.