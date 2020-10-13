Bibb County completes pay scale study; looks to adjust deputy and firefighter pay to $40K

The long-awaited pay scale study has been completed and commissioners will now vote on changes

Macon-Bibb County’s pay scale study is complete and now commissioners will decide how they’ll adjust employees’ pay in the coming weeks.

County manager Keith Moffett discussed the study’s finding in Tuesday’s Macon-Bibb County operations and finance committee meeting.

County spokesman Chris Floore says the goal is to have commissioners vote in the next week weeks on adjusting county employees’ pay so it can be implemented in January 2021.

He says the starting salaries of certified deputies and firefighters would move to around $40,000.

Floore says the study was completed in the last few weeks. The county’s Human Resources department reviewed the study to make sure the data was accurate.

