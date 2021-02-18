Young people were training on the SeeClickFix app in order to report problems they see within their communities

MACON, Georgia — Macon-Bibb County is trying to help its young people clean up the streets using the online reporting system SeeClickFix.

On Monday, the group partnered with The OneMacon organization for a training event at L.H. Williams Elementary School.

The group walked around the community and practiced reporting things like abandoned houses and potholes using the app.

The mission is to get kids in targeted neighborhoods to report problems in the areas they live in.

Pleasant Hill Neighborhood Organization Chair Erion Smith discussed why he felt it was so important for the youth to come out.

"I think it's very important for the kids because, you know, as kids, we always go out in the community and find stuff to get into -- not always good and sometimes bad," Smith said, so I think it's very vital that they learn how to use this app to where they can start addressing these issues in our community."