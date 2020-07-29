A solid gold urn was found at an auto salvage yard. The name that is listed on the urn is Janette Gail Cutter, born in October 1946 and passed away in April 2011

MACON, Ga. — Bibb County Coroner Leon Jones says he has an expensive item someone may be looking for after he received a call from a business about an urn being found in a car.

A solid gold urn was found at an auto salvage yard. The name that is listed on the urn is Janette Gail Cutter, who was born in October 1946 and passed away in April 2011.

According to Jones, the woman who had the car last says she gave a young lady a ride who left the urn in the car. The woman says she didn't know how to find her and Jones didn't have any luck either, but hopes that someone out there can help find the family.

"This is an expensive one right here, and this is somebody's loved one, and I would like to find the next of kin so I can give it to them. This is somebody's loved one right here. This was in a car at Ackerman Wrecker Service, so I came down, got it, I did a background check, I tried to find vital records -- there's no sign of a death certificate," Jones said.

Jones estimates the urn may cost around $900-$1,000.