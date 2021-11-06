Bibb and Houston counties see declines in COVID-19 cases as vaccination rates increase

Public health leaders are watching to see if we have a surge of cases in June and July similar to last year.

BIBB COUNTY, Ga. — As vaccination rates go up in Central Georgia, new cases of COVID-19 are going down. To find the number of confirmed cases, we have to go back and look at the last two weeks.

Only 3 cases were confirmed on May 28 in Bibb County. This was just before a holiday weekend, and most likely the number of tests given on that day were low. On the same day last year, there were 7 confirmed cases.

A similar trend is happening in Houston County.

Two weeks ago there were two COVID-19 cases; the same day last year there were five cases.

Last year, Bibb County's summer COVID-19 surge reached a high of 153 cases on July 13.

In Houston County, the peak of the summer surge was 68 cases on July 7.