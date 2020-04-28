MACON, Ga. — Macon-Bibb crews are battling a fire at a house on Gordon Street.

According to Chief Marvin Riggins with the Macon-Bibb County Fire Department, they got the call just before 7 p.m. Tuesday night. Riggins says the home was vacant, and the fire is being investigated as suspicious because there was no power active, ruling out the possibility of an electrical fire.

The fire is still under investigation. Stay with 13WMAZ for updates as details come in.

