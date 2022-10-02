Bibb County demolishes 116th home in effort to reduce blight

Macon-Bibb County continues its fight against blight.

MACON, Ga. — Bibb County is continuing its fight against blight in Macon.

Thursday morning, crews tore down another home on Duncan Avenue off Napier Avenue.

The county has now demolished 116 homes in its blight battle.

Mayor Lester Miller says his goal is to take down 300 homes this year, but Bibb-County Code Enforcement hopes to do even more.

Director J.T. Ricketson says, "We are not stopping at 300, we are working all day, every day to identify these blighted properties."