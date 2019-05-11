MACON, Ga. — A third Macon teen has been arrested and charged in connection to an apartment burglary that happened last month.

RELATED: Macon burglary suspect falls off apartment balcony, two other teens arrested

A press release from the Bibb County Sheriff's Office says deputies charged 17-year-old Jermaine Hollingshed, Jr. with burglary Monday night.

The release says Hollingshed and two other teens, 18-year-old Jaeson Cotton and 17-year-old Jaylin Garrett, allegedly tried to burglarize a unit at the Whispering Woods Apartments Halloween morning.

Garrett and Cotton were arrested that day, but Hollingshed was taken to the Medical Center, Navicent Health after he fell off the apartment balcony during the burglary.

Hollingshed is being held on $8,450 bond, the release says.

Cotton and Garrett were also charged with burglary, but jails records say both have been released on bond.

Anyone with information can call the Bibb County Sheriff's Office at 478-751-7500 or Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.

RELATED: Macon man wanted since July arrested for teaching kids how to fight rival gangs

RELATED: Police: Man arrested after robbing victim of prescription drugs at Warner Robins motel

STAY ALERT | Download our FREE app now to receive breaking news and weather alerts. You can find the app on the Apple Store and Google Play.

STAY UPDATED | Click here to subscribe to our Midday Minute newsletter and receive the latest headlines and information in your inbox every day.

Have a news tip? Email news@13wmaz.com, or visit our Facebook page.