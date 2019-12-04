The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in helping identify people suspected in a commercial burglary that happened at the Capitol Cycle shop located at 4950 Mercer University Drive.

A news release from the sheriff's office says the burglary happened around 11 p.m. Thursday night. The three suspects were seen on surveillance video entering the business and taking two dirt bikes.

If you have any information on this case or know the identities of the suspects, you can call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500, or Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.