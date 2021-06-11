x
Bibb County Deputy Carey Vann passes from 'unexpected illness'

Deputy Carey Vann served in law enforcement for 35 years
MACON, Ga. — Bibb deputies are mourning after the death of one of their own.

According to a post on the Bibb County Sheriff's Office's Facebook page, Deputy Carey Vann passed away Friday after "an unexpected illness." Vann served in law enforcement for 35 years and received 35 letters of commendation during his career.

The sheriff's office says Vann served in the Patrol and Motor Units, the Armed Robbery Task Force,  and the Criminal Investigations Division, Violent Crimes Unit.

The post says, "Please keep his loved ones and the Sheriff’s Office in your thoughts during this difficult time. We are thankful for his lifetime of dedicated service to our community. Deputy Vann will be greatly missed." 