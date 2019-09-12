MACON, Ga. — A man is in stable condition after a Bibb County deputy hit him in Macon Sunday.

A release from the Bibb County Sheriff's Office says the 69-year-old man tried crossing the street in the 1100 block of Gray Highway just after 7 p.m.

The releae says Lt. James Lary with the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, was driving a Ford Crown Victoria and hit the man as he tried to cross the highway on foot.

The victim was taken to the Medical Center, Navicent Health.

The release says no one else was injured during the accident.

The Bibb County Sheriff's Office is investigating.

If you have any information about the accident, you can call the Bibb County Sheriff's Office at (478) 751-7500.

