MACON, Ga. — A Bibb County patrol car collided with another car in east Macon Monday night.

According to Sergeant Linda Howard with the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, just before 8 p.m., a driver was turning on Kitchens Street and Bibb County deputy was traveling westbound on Shurlington as they hit each other when meeting at the intersection.

Both the deputy and the other car's driver were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Bibb deputies are still investigating the wreck.

RELATED: Fort Valley man dies after hitting forklift on highway

RELATED: UPDATE: 10-year-old boy killed in Macon wreck identified

RELATED: Man killed in Dooly County wreck on I-75

RELATED: Macon pedestrian dies after being hit by truck on Gray Highway

STAY ALERT | Download our FREE app now to receive breaking news and weather alerts. You can find the app on the Apple Store and Google Play.

STAY UPDATED | Click here to subscribe to our Midday Minute newsletter and receive the latest headlines and information in your inbox every day.

Have a news tip? Email news@13wmaz.com, or visit our Facebook page.