BIBB COUNTY, Ga. — Bibb County voters say schools can continue to collect a one percent sales tax for improvements.

7,979, or 76% of voters, voted in favor of the Bibb County School District Education SPLOST, which will pay for some major projects such as a new elementary school and putting more air conditioners in school buses.

The projected ESPLOST money ranges between $160 million and $185 million over five years.

The current ESPLOST runs out in December 2020 and will renew for another five years starting January 2021.

RELATED: The Academy for Classical Education won't receive money from Bibb County's next Education SPLOST

RELATED: Bibb County Schools asking voters to continue ESPLOST in November

STAY ALERT | Download our FREE app now to receive breaking news and weather alerts. You can find the app on the Apple Store and Google Play.

STAY UPDATED | Click here to subscribe to our Midday Minute newsletter and receive the latest headlines and information in your inbox every day.

Have a news tip? Email news@13wmaz.com, or visit our Facebook page.