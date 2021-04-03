Bibb County educator writes book about inclusivity based off her own experiences

MACON, Ga. — As Reading Across America 2021 begins, a Macon educator is sending kids a positive message.
Bibb County Instructional Teacher Assistant Latracia Tolbert Brite published a book in November called 'Being Unique is Okay.'
Inspired by her own experiences, the book talks about inclusivity and accepting people who may be different.
Since then, Tolbert has been reading virtually to students around Bibb County.
"Being unique is okay. Everybody doesn't learn the same way. We have some students that are visual learners, hands-on learners, auditory learners. But everybody learns on their own level and that's okay, that's fine. As long as you have a goal, and your trying to reach that goal. You can accomplish that goal. But you have to be confident in yourself," Brite said.
Brite says she wants every child to know there's nothing wrong with being different.