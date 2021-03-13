Lead actor and Macon native Bradford Haynes says he's happy to shoot a movie in his hometown

MACON, Georgia — You might recognize scenes shot in Macon-Bibb's government center in an upcoming film.

Light of Life Films set up shop at the city hall buildings for a scene in the upcoming faith-based movie, "Undefiled."

The story explores the life of a middle-aged former baseball player who runs into a young lady involved in sex trafficking.

The character must decide to either help the young girl or move on with his life.

Producer and lead actor Bradford Haynes discussed why the company decided to film in Macon.

"I am a Macon native and my family lives here now," Haynes said, "So I've always wanted to shoot a project in Macon. Never had the opportunity, always shooting in Los Angeles or in Atlanta, but like I said when it opened up, that we had baseball as the background, we wanted to use the stadium. We spoke to the city and it was just a perfect opportunity."