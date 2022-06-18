Bibb County Health Department hosts Child Safety Extravaganza

Along with games, food and music, law enforcement and firemen were also there to help give out safety tips and drills for the community.

MACON, Ga. — Parents and kids Stopped, dropped and rolled down to Carolyn Crayton Park for some fun safety tips.

Macon-Bibb Health Department hosted their Child Safety Extravaganza on Saturday.

Drills such as wearing goggles that simulate being under the influence while trying to unlock a door or even stack cups.

Dr. Jimmie Smith, the Bibb County Health Administrator, let us know that this is more than knowing what to do when something is wrong, it is also about prevention.

"Because many of the things that people have to report to the emergency room for, in many cases are preventable. So we provide venues like this where folks can come and get that knowledge just a remembrance to say 'hey, make sure I lock those cabinets because I have small kids now,'" he said.

The event went on from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and during the event the health department was giving out free car seats, smoke detectors and other resources.