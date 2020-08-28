"It's very important for us as CNAs to step in and help where their families can't help, or they want to help, but they just can't," said Dezaree’ Miller.

BIBB COUNTY, Ga. — Some Bibb County graduates are spending time working with patients inside medical facilities now that they are Certified Nursing Assistants.

At Hutchings College and Career Academy, students learn skills such as CPR and taking vital signs.

Quadajah Howard graduated from Rutland High School this year. She works as a certified nurse assistant at Fountain Blue Health and Rehab.

Despite the risk of catching coronavirus, she said she loves her job.

"People are still coming to work even though there’s coronavirus, and they could easily bring it home to their families, but they’re still willing to help people," said Howard.

Dezaree’ Miller graduated from Howard High School this year. She’s now a CNA at Pruitt Health Nursing home. Her residents can’t see their families due to the virus.

"It’s very important for us as CNAs to step in and help where their families can’t help, or they want to help, but they just can’t," said Miller.

Every day, she tries to keep her residents encouraged.

"Everything is OK and you have people around like nurses, CNAs, and doctors. You have people around that will listen to you. It’s OK to talk, everything is OK, just think of the positive," she said.

Avery Durbin, Healthcare Science Instructor from Hutchings College and Career Academy, said she’s proud of the work her students have done.

"Health-care is a calling, it’s serving others, and sometimes, you do have to put others before yourself, so I’ve been very proud of these students and their desire to help others," said Durbin.