Bibb County Schools holds second back-to-school vaccination event

MACON, Ga. — In an effort to vaccinate more students before the start of classes, Atrium Health Navicent, Bibb County Schools, the Georgia Department of Public Health and Macon-Bibb County partnered for their second back-to-school vaccination event.

People were able to receive either their first or second shot of the Pfizer vaccine.

A parent at the event, Angela Combs, brought her two children to get their first dose and said it was important for her to get her family vaccinated.

"It was important for them to get it because of the teachers and other people they would spend time around. We want all of them to be safe. We want our family to be safe. Not everyone is being cautious so I rather them be protected than be out and be at risk. There is a delta variant coming out and stronger, hurting people, even children,” Combs said.

Bradley Harrison with Atrium Health Navicent says they expected about 300 people to show up at Saturday’s vaccine drive.

There will be another vaccine distribution event on Saturday, Aug. 14 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Wellness Center on Northside Drive. This event is for second doses of the Pfizer vaccine.