Bibb County investigator fired after pregnant girl left in interview room overnight

Sheriff David Davis wrote on March 16 that Omar Sanders violated several policies and rules, including failing to check on the young woman every 15 minutes.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

MACON, Ga. — A Bibb County investigator who left a pregnant teen locked in an interview room overnight is now out of a job.

That's according to a letter from Sheriff David Davis.

We first reported on this case back in March.

Records showed that officers lost track of the young woman who was brought in as a possible homicide witness.

An internal investigation says Sergeant Omar Sanders cleared her and said she was free to go.

Instead, she was trapped in the room for 21 hours, finally smashing a door to let herself out.

Davis wrote on March 16 that Sanders violated several policies and rules, including failing to check on the young woman every 15 minutes.

"I have determined that your actions and inaction during this incident have fallen short during of the standards of the Bibb County Sheriff's Office and that termination of your employment is warranted and necessary," Davis wrote.

John Fleming, a lawyer representing the woman's family, says they're considering a lawsuit.