Bibb investigators still looking for man responsible for road rage shooting

The sheriff's office says it happened around 5 p.m. Saturday on Pio Nono Avenue.

MACON, Ga. — Bibb Sheriff's Office investigators are still looking for a man they say shot another man in the back during a bout of road rage.

Deputies say it happened near Pio Nono Avenue and Spencer Circle on Saturday around 5 p.m.

One woman who works in a restaurant near the intersection says she saw a car with a window shot out speed by around that same time. She didn't feel comfortable going on camera or sharing her name.

The woman says the driver made a left turn at the O'Reilly Auto Parts store, turned around, and then sped north on Pio Nono Avenue.

She says she and her customers were confused at how something like that could happen. They thought maybe someone threw a rock at the car. She didn't realize until Sunday that she likely saw the car the victim was driving.

In a news release early Sunday, the sheriff's office said the driver of an older model green Ford Expedition shot a 60-year-old man in the back.

The release says the driver of the Expedition, which was towing an orange and white, or brown and white fishing boat, was 'aggressively changing lanes' and brake checked the 60-year-old.

Deputies say when the victim pulled around the Expedition, the driver pulled out a shotgun and fired several shots into the victim's back.

The sheriff's office isn't releasing the man's name, but they say he's listed in stable condition.

In the meantime, they're asking for help in identifying the man driving the green Expedition. If you have any information, you're asked to call the Bibb Sheriff's Office at (478) 751-7500.