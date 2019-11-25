MACON, Ga. — Bibb deputies are investigating after a fight at the jail sent one inmate to the hospital.

According to a news release from the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, just before 4 p.m. Monday, deputies responded to a fight between inmates at the jail on Oglethorpe Street.

The release said a fight between inmates broke out, and one man was injured with several cuts.

He was evaluated by jail medical staff and taken to the Medical Center, Navicent Health where he is in stable condition.

All inmates involved have been detained as deputies continue to investigate the fight.

