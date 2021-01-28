Bibb County jail nurse fired, charged with giving inmate cigarettes

Investigators say she dropped cigarettes off for the inmate at the car wash detail on Hazel Street

MACON, Ga. — A nurse working at the Bibb County jail has been fired and is facing charges after an investigation into contraband. According to a news release, 47-year-old Brandi Thompson was arrested Tuesday.

Investigators were told that Thompson was speaking to the inmate while working at the jail and had planned to bring him cigarettes while he was working at the car wash detail on Hazel Street.

They monitored the car wash and saw Thompson dropping off the cigarettes to the inmate as planned.

She was interviewed and then arrested on a charge of Giving Inmates Liquor, Drugs, Weapons, Telecommunications Device, Etc., without Consent of the Warden. She is currently being held in the Bibb County jail and her bond is set at $27,700.

The sheriff’s office says Thompson was employed by Correct Health, their medical contractor. She had been employed by them since Nov. 30, 2020 and she was fired when she was arrested.