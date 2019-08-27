HOUSTON COUNTY, Ga. — Bibb County Internal Affairs investigators concluded that two Bibb jailers didn't perform their jobs properly the night an inmate hanged himself.

But now, they're both back at work as jailers in two other Central Georgia sheriff's offices.

One of the former Bibb jailers, Geoffrey Osman, now works at the Houston County jail. The allegations against him were serious in Bibb County.

Sheriff David Davis said they could have led to his firing, but he resigned before that could happen.

In our ‘Warning Lights’ series, 13WMAZ reported about some of the challenges law enforcement agencies face when hiring new officers. The flow of information is one of them.

When we asked why Osman was hired in Houston County, his boss said it largely came down to a lack of information.

Q: Did you know he was the subject of an internal affairs investigation in Bibb County?

A: “We did not,” said Maj. Alan Everidge.

Everidge oversees the Houston County jail and says Osman’s record with the state agency that tracks and accredits all law enforcement officers in Georgia (POST) didn’t show anything about the Bibb County investigation.

The deputy director of POST, Ryan Powell, said it wouldn’t. POST conducts their own investigations on some serious cases and notes them as soon as they’re started on their own records, but investigations at individual departments aren’t tracked the same way.

Q: A POST investigation doesn’t get opened until action is taken in a local IA investigation, right?

A: “That is correct,” said Powell.

And since the local investigation wasn’t completed at the time Osman was hired by Houston County, it didn’t appear on his POST record. Everidge says that when a Houston County deputy called a BSO supervisor for a reference on Osman, the investigation was never mentioned.

“We spoke to his watch commander [and the] watch commander said [he was] a good guy, comes to work time, willing to work over, no red flags,” said Everidge.

Bibb Sheriff David Davis said the investigation concluded Osman doctored some internal records, a serious offense that could have led to him being fired.

Q: Had you known about this internal affairs investigation, would you have hired this deputy?

A: “I will tell you, probably not,” said Everidge.

One possible solution Everidge floated to avoid this situation in the future was to have POST track local investigations and flag them on officer fact sheets, as well as full-blown POST investigations.

Both Powell and Sheriff Davis noted that Internal Affairs’ plate is full, and local agencies should check with other local IA departments before hiring a new employee.

When asked about the reference, Sheriff Davis said it was possible Osman’s supervisor wasn't aware that Osman was being investigated.

He said the best way to get that information would be to call his Bibb County Office of Professional Standards directly.

WARNING LIGHTS

RELATED: Warning Lights | How can we fix the statewide law enforcement shortage? (Part 3)

RELATED: Warning Lights | 'If there's not enough of us out there... we can't protect everyone' (Part 2)

RELATED: Warning Lights | Officers were recommended for termination at other agencies. Centerville Police hired them anyway (Part 1)