Macon woman's family awarded $40 million in wrongful death suit against Navicent. Here's what we know

MACON, Ga. — A jury has awarded the family of a woman who died in 2017 $40 million in damages as part of a wrongful death suit against The Medical Center of Central Georgia and other health organizations.

Willie Sanford and his wife Yolynda Sanford sued after their 25-year-old daughter Nykevia Sandford died in November 2017.

She had previously been diagnosed with sickle cell disease. She had been treated for pain and discharged on two occasions when visiting the Phoebe Sumter Medical Center.

On Nov. 13, 2017, she went back to the Phoebe Sumter Medical Center after experiencing significant pain and difficulty breathing.

According to court documents, she had abdominal pain, nausea, and vomiting. She was in respiratory distress and it was determined that she needed care beyond what Phoebe Sumter Medical Center could provide.

Just after midnight, Sandford was transported by Air Evac to the Navicent Medical Center in Macon. She was transferred to Quantum Hospitalist Services for acute chest syndrome and a blood transfusion.

Court documents say that Navicent shouldn’t have taken Sandford on as a patient as they could not perform the correct transfusion.

Sanford was eventually transferred to Grady Hospital in Atlanta for the transfusion but due to weather, she had to be taken by ambulance.

On the ride up, Sanford coded five times. During this time she sustained significant organ damage. She died on Nov. 15, 2017. The official causes of death were cardiac arrest, respiratory failure, and sickle cell crisis.

The jury ruled in favor of the family and agreed that Sanford died due to gross negligence in the medical care provided to their daughter.

The jury assigned 50% of the blame on Navicent, which has since merged with Atrium Health. The other 50% was placed on the Phoebe Physician Group in Americus.