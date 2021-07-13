Bibb County keeping Brookdale center guests hydrated with water donation challenge

You can still drop your donations off anytime at the shelter located on Brookdale Avenue.

MACON, Ga. — During these hot Central Georgia summers, everybody needs to hydrate, including the folks staying at Macon-Bibb's Brookdale Warming Center.

County commissioners recently challenged people to donate water to the homeless shelter.

Mayor Pro tem Seth Clark and Commissioner Al Tillman said they would match every water bottle donated to the center.

Clark says the shelter has already helped hundreds of people.

That's 600 lives that this county has touched, 600 lives that our staff and volunteers have touched and saved, and we have to remember why this started. It started because two poor souls were lost on Christmas Day due to inclement weather," said Clark.