Bibb County leaders meet at Coliseum to celebrate superintendent's retirement

MACON, Ga. — Macon-Bibb County leaders and Bibb County School District employees celebrated the retirement of Superintendent Curtis Jones at the Macon Coliseum Friday morning.
More than 100 people packed in to watch the celebration, which was filled with gifts, praise, and worship. Jones even received the key to the city!
Leaders like Congressman Sanford Bishop, Justice Verda Colvin, and Mayor Lester Miller also spoke.
“When you think of all the work we've done, all of things we've achieved… it's really because of you. Today we got it right and I said when I got the national award [that] I would not have made it without you. You guys are special, you are now at the transition point where you'll change leaders into a new administration, but there are some things that won't change -- who you are now, what you've learned, and the places you will now go. I need to thank the Board of Education for support for all seven years,” said Jones.
During the ceremony, Jones received at least two gifts to continue his photography hobby.
The school board named Dan Sims as the next superintendent a few weeks ago and he will start in July.
