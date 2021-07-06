Bibb County lifeguard shortage keeping some pools closed this week

Only three pools will open from Tuesday to Saturday -- the pools at Delores A. Brooks, Frank Johnson, and South Bibb recreation centers.

MACON, Ga. — Macon-Bibb County says the continued lifeguard shortage will keep some of the county's pools closed this week.

Only three pools will open from Tuesday to Saturday -- the pools at Delores A. Brooks, Frank Johnson, and South Bibb recreation centers.

Pools open each day at 1 p.m. and close at 7 p.m., but on different days for the rest of the week.

All pools have the same hours on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.