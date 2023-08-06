Bibb County looks toward future economic development after demolition of blighted mill

The building at 155 Coliseum Drive has been an eyesore to people in the area for years

MACON, Ga. — Bibb County tore down its 536th blighted structure Thursday in a fight that's been going on a little over 2 years. It's creating excitement, not only for the city leaders and planners, but also for people who live close by.

"It's a good day in Macon-Bibb County when we can remove a blighted structure from our neighborhoods," says Mayor Lester Miller.

The building at 155 Coliseum Drive has been an eyesore to people in the area for years, including Commissioner Elaine Lucas, who has lived in east Macon for over 4 decades.

"You just would look over, and after a while, you wouldn't look anymore because you would say, 'It looks like nothing is going to happen,'" says Lucas.

Over 500 blighted structures have been torn down since Bibb started to get rid of dilapidated buildings. It's not about just tearing out the old, though.

"To have the opportunity to have new structures replace these, all of that is a dream come true," says Lucas.

What used to be the old Bibb textile mill complex has the potential to develop into something special, possibly even a huge residential and commercial development. The county owns the property, so they have control over what's built there.