Bibb Schools moves all students to remote learning Dec. 21-22

Students should take their electronic devices and textbooks home with them at the end of this week

MACON, Ga. — Students in Bibb County will be learning from home next week prior to the start of December break.

According to a news release from the Bibb County School District, students currently in in-person classes will move to remote learning on Monday, Dec. 21 and Tuesday, Dec. 22 because of rising COVID-19 cases in Bibb County.

Students should take their electronic devices and textbooks home with them Friday.

Curbside meal service will be offered as usual Monday and order forms can be found on ClassLink.

Employees will still report to the building during the two-day remote learning period, except for those identified as close contacts in contact tracing as established by the Georgia Department of Public Health.

After the break, teachers will return to work on Tuesday, Jan. 5 with classes starting back on Wednesday, Jan 6.

Because Wednesdays are remote learning days, students should check Canvas for assignments and attendance purposes on that day.

Face-to-face and remote learning classes will resume on Thursday, Jan. 7.