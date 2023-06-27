Bibb County neighbors unsure about new housing development, plan to attend zoning meeting

Rowland Engineering's proposal would bring nearly 370 homes to a neighborhood on Jennifer Drive.

MACON, Ga. — A developer is back to the drawing board to come up with new plans as a Bibb County Planning and Zoning Commission meeting gets closer.

Rowland Engineering wants to build hundreds of homes on a south Bibb County road, but the neighborhood, and zoning board, aren't convinced yet.

There are only about six houses in the neighborhood around the proposed development. John McCoy, Jr. lives in one of them.

"It was a dirt road when I moved in here. Nobody through, or up and down. No traffic at all," he said.

In the 22 years McCoy has called the area home, not much has changed. The biggest difference now is that the road is paved. He says nobody's built a single house on the road since then.

Rowland's proposal would bring about 368 new homes to the area. According to the plans, an entrance on two-lane Jennifer Drive would be the only one.

"Having that kind of traffic on this little paved road here, it would take about 3 weeks for it to be in pieces," McCoy said.

He and his neighbors also worry about the development's effect on nature around the neighborhood.

"If they build there, you're between two creeks. There's a bunch of snakes. You take their habitat away, they're going to go to what's there," he said.

According to our partners at Mercer's Center for Collaborative Journalism, the zoning board worried about both. Now, Rowland Engineering will need to present a new plan in July.

McCoy says he plans to be there.

"Everybody, on the whole, on the whole street," he said.

Other folks in the neighborhood didn't want to go on-camera, but said they also plan to be at the July 10 meeting at Terminal Station downtown.

The zoning board will meet at 1:30 p.m.