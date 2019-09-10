MACON, Ga. — Over the past week two Macon teens were arrested for four armed robberies and a 25-year-old was killed in a west Macon shooting.

Now neighborhoods around Macon are joining forces for a 'Night to Unite' to stand up against crime.

Alice Jackson and Larry Wright share stories about growing up in Macon decades ago.

RELATED: 1 dead, 1 injured after west Macon shooting

"We might fight and have arguments, but nothing with guns and knives and it was basically a fist fight or whatever ⁠— if that," Jackson said.

RELATED: Second teen in custody for string of Macon robberies

Now they say things are different, and it's the youth of Macon that's worrying the older generation.

"The community looked after each other. Now its more so everybody for themselves," Wright said.

Jackson and Wright joined in with their neighbors to take a stand against violence at the Night to Unite event.

"It is so prevalent right now in our community, and it's sad. it grieves my heart. You find drugs, you find violence, you find guns, people being shot," Jackson said.

Neighborhoods across Bibb County organized events to get to know one another and brainstormed ways to deter crime.

"We have crime. We have struggles. We have blight. But if we rest on the assurance of these young people that are here today, we can overcome any obstacles," Sheriff David Davis said.

Young entrepreneurs, singers, and scholars from Macon schools led the event. It introduces programs and crime prevention going on in the community.

"To let them know you can change," Jackson said.

Jackson and Wright want to lead their youth to show them there is more than violence.

"Show them love," Wright said. "A lot of the time these kids haven't had love. No one has ever shown them love and I think a lot times you can show them love and change their attitudes."

So far in 2019, Davis says crime in Bibb County is down 8 percent from the same period last year. 2018 was the most violent year since the city and county merged five years ago.

RELATED: Teen arrested after string of south Macon robberies

RELATED: Macon felon charged with breaking into car

RELATED: Two injured after east Macon shooting

STAY ALERT | Download our FREE app now to receive breaking news and weather alerts. You can find the app on the Apple Store and Google Play.

STAY UPDATED | Click here to subscribe to our Midday Minute newsletter and receive the latest headlines and information in your inbox every day.

Have a news tip? Email news@13wmaz.com, or visit our Facebook page.