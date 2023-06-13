Bibb County officials working to improve parks and recreation facilities around Macon

The parks & rec department had a chance to talk to commissioners about improvements for Filmore Thomas Park, Memorial Gym, and Frank Johnson Recreation Center

MACON, Ga. — Tuesday, Bibb County commissioners left the government center and traveled to different parks and recreation departments around the city to hear what's needed.

"Since I've been here, I've seen death, I've seen people gunned down, I've seen kids dying," says Shandreka Moore.

Moore is one of the many people that use the park and recreation areas. She believes they play a big part in giving kids positive ways to spend their time. She wants county leaders to focus on that as they decide on what kind of improvements to make.

"We have a specific amount of money allocated to these projects, and over the next year, we do some good planning, listen to the folks, and do some good implementation of the projects,' says Lester Miller, Mayor of Macon.

The parks and rec department had a chance to talk to commissioners about possible improvements for Filmore Thomas Park, Memorial Gym, and Frank Johnson Recreation Center.

"We are going to start allocating some funds. We moved that forward in our last commission meeting. I think you can start seeing some action here in the next 6-12 months," says Miller.

SPLOST money already helped improve different spaces around Macon, including the Frank Johnson rec center -- adding a computer lab, game room, and redoing the floors of the indoor basketball court. Bibb County Parks and Recreation Director Robert Walker says they're looking forward to more improvements.

"We have to continue to do maintenance on these facilities, and that sometimes causes you to have to do some add-on and renovations to the current location," says Walker.

"We just try to listen to what people have to say, then put money behind it, so we are excited about this project," says Mayor Miller.