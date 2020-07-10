More than 200 arrested, 135 guns seized in Bibb Operation Bold Heart

The Bibb County Sheriff's Office announced the results of a two-month investigation on Wednesday

MACON, Ga. — More than 200 people were arrested and over 100 firearms seized in a two-month Bibb County Sheriff’s Office operation.

Officials met Wednesday to discuss the results of Operation Bold Heart.

Bibb Sheriff David Davis said they launched the operation in early August after seeing an uptick of violent crime during the pandemic.

Davis says his office targeted areas with violent crime, and identified and arrested people “most likely to be involved in violent acts.”

He says the arrests and investigation throughout the operation were a result of street-level enforcement, license and road checks, and serving warrants on areas with suspected drug activity. A total of 229 people were arrested, and 135 guns seized.

Davis credited the operation with a recent drop in violent crime. He said September had zero violent homicides.

The operation was carried out by around 40 Bibb deputies along with assistance by ATF, the US Marshals Service and the Georgia Department of Community Supervision.

