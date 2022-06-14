Parents struggle to access education for their children over the summer following the results of the Georgia Milestones exam.

MACON, Ga. — Students across Georgia caught a break on standardized testing during the pandemic. When it returned this year, scores showed just how much learning from home has impacted students.

Now, some parents are fighting to get their kids into summer school to help close the gap.

“If the Georgia Milestones and I know my child is having difficulties in some areas, then why not get the help that he needs,” said parent Qua-Monica Jackson.

Her son, Jayden, maintained As and Bs all throughout his fifth-grade year at Southfield Elementary School and even received a certificate for his accomplishment.

But, when test season arrived, he came up short on the reading portion of the Georgia Milestones.

“The Georgia Milestones is saying that he is lacking in reading, then I feel like he should go to summer school,” said Jackson.

She and other parents want to make sure that their children understand the material before moving up a grade, but when they applied for spots in Bibb summer school for their children, they ended up on a waiting list.

They were told instead to write a letter explaining why their child should move on as another option to get their child to the next grade.

We have reached out to Bibb for a statement. In an email, they said that invitations were sent to a limited group of parents whose students would benefit the most from the program.

Seats were also available on a first-come, first-served basis. Once those seats filled, students were moved to a waiting list.

Jackson has since learned that her son also needs improvement on the math portion of the test, so again, he needs summer school or a letter to move on to the next grade.

She says, “Every child should have a chance to catch up in the classroom over the summer.”