Bibb Parks & Rec set to host final food truck fest for 2022

MACON, Ga. — On Saturday, parents can try wine slushies while the kids play in the foam pit at Caroline Crayton Park.

Macon-Bibb Parks & Recreation will host their next picnic and food truck festival, and it will be the last of the year.

The festival is set to have about a dozen vendors from downtown Macon and other areas, and a tent to cool off.

Visitors are encouraged to bring their own lawn chairs and pop-up tents.

Senior administrative assistant Kalyn Collins encourages parents to bring their kids out for food and fun while summer is still here.

"We can do things as a community and bring in different people together and just enjoy outdoors." Collins says.

The signs for the festival say it will be from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m., but Collins says it will actually continue until 4 p.m.