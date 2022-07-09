Bibb Parks & Rec set to host final food truck fest for 2022

MACON, Ga. — On Saturday, parents can try wine slushies while the kids play in the foam pit at Caroline Crayton Park.
Macon-Bibb Parks & Recreation will host their next picnic and food truck festival, and it will be the last of the year.
The festival is set to have about a dozen vendors from downtown Macon and other areas, and a tent to cool off.
Visitors are encouraged to bring their own lawn chairs and pop-up tents.
Senior administrative assistant Kalyn Collins encourages parents to bring their kids out for food and fun while summer is still here.
"We can do things as a community and bring in different people together and just enjoy outdoors." Collins says.
The signs for the festival say it will be from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m., but Collins says it will actually continue until 4 p.m.
