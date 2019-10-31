MACON, Ga. — The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office needs your help identifying an alleged ‘porch pirate.’

According to a news release, the theft happened on Tuesday, Oct. 29, at a home on Summit Avenue.

It says an unknown person was driving the Chevrolet Suburban seen at the scene, and the driver picked up the woman caught on surveillance footage taking two boxes.

The packages had women’s boots and children’s fishing toys inside.

If you can identify the woman, you can call Inv. Dennis Terry at 478-951-4011 or email him at dterry@maconbibb.us

