MACON, Ga. — People in Bibb County have expressed safety concerns for one of the county's major roadways, Jeffersonville Road.They say potholes and divots in the road are destroying cars and make it hard to drive in the area.

Jerry Jones has lived on Morningside Drive for decades. He says when he pulls out of his neighborhood and onto Jeffersonville Road, he starts to feel all of the bumps.

"You hit a bump or something and then there goes your car -- you're bending your rims. Insurance doesn't pay for that," said Jones.

He says it's gotten worse with all of the construction on the roadway.

"To me, it looks like a danger zone," said Jones.

We had a viewer send us photos of a pothole he says ran him off of the road. He says he's been calling the county for the last year asking them to repair them, but the county has told him it's not their responsibility.

According to Macon-Bibb County's website, Jeffersonville Road is one of the 17 areas that the county says is the Georgia Department of Transportation's responsibility.

We asked GDOT if they maintain the roadway, and in an email, they responded that it was the county's responsibility to make repairs.

The county's engineer David Forston says that it's actually the construction company's responsibility, but that if you do see a problem to communicate that to the county and let the construction company know.

"With the project going on, it's moving, I'll go along with it. One thing I'll say, they're doing something. They're trying," said Jones.

Jones says he's happy they've made some progress on the road, but it will bring him joy to have the widened, smooth roadway when the project finishes.

The Jeffersonville Road project is estimated to cost about $21 million. The county invested about $1 million from their SPLOST fund for the road improvements. GDOT invests more than $15.5 million, and Chris Floore, spokesperson for Macon-Bibb, says the Macon Water Authority and utility companies will pay for the rest.

