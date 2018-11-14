“I don’t want to vote on a tax increase because of stuff we're doing,” said Bibb County Commissioner Joe Allen.

Allen is upset with a $2.2 million deficit for 2018, but county spokesperson Chris Floore says they originally projected a $3.7 million deficit.

“We're spending a lot less out of the fund balance than what we projected 6 months ago,” said Floore.

The recent numbers show some increase in revenue surpluses of $1.7 million from sales tax, $557,261 for licenses and permits, and $178,986 for service charges.

“The sales tax came in $1.7 million higher than projected. That shows we do have a thriving economy here and people are spending money here,” said Floore.

As the for the categories where they’re not performing up to par like they thought they would, they include the alcohol and beverage tax, intangible tax, financial gross receipts, franchise tax, interest and penalties, fines and forfeitures, and investment incomes.

“I honestly believe if we don’t start making some major moves right now, we're going to be back to asking taxpayers for more money and I don’t want to be a part of that,” said Allen.

As for next year, commissioners have asked for monthly reports and financial advisors have under projected revenue at 99 percent. They hope that this year's budget will remain close to the one they set in August, so they won't need to pull more money from the general fund, currently estimated at $5.5 million.

© 2018 WMAZ