A recent study ranked Houston County among the top 25 healthiest counties in the state, but placed Bibb County 16 slots from dead last.

According to the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation's study, Bibb was the 143rd healthiest county in Georgia, while Houston was the 21st.

Navicent Health senior vice president Elbert McQueen works with the hospital system's healthy communities program and says the county's biggest challenge isn't an exclusively medical one.

"The one that really is a struggle for us is social and economic factors," said McQueen.

He says that socioeconomic struggles tend to lead to medical problems.

According to the research, Bibb County had 11,400 premature deaths in 2018--almost 4,000 more than the state average and 4,500 more than Houston County.

The Robert Wood Johnson Foundation's data also shows that Bibb's high school graduation rate was 14 percent lower than Houston's and there were nearly twice as many kids living in poverty in Bibb than in Houston.

Kerisia Wasztyl is a supervisor in Navicent Health's 'healthy communities' program. She works to connect at-risk groups with healthcare resources. She says the Bibb's socioeconomic challenges pose a big threat to its health outcomes.

"One of the things I've heard my patients say is 'sometimes I have to choose between my food, and my medication,'" she said. "The medication is so expensive, so sometimes they will go without taking their medication."

Several organizations, including the North Central Health District and Navicent Health are working to change that. For a full list of services available, you can visit the North Central Health District website here and Navicent Health's website here.

Their efforts, and those of the many other organizations addressing healthcare in Bibb County, have Wasztyl hopeful.

"I realize that it's the beginning, and every beginning has it's challenges," said Wasztyl. "What I'm seeing and what I'm excited about is that the community does want to make an impact."

