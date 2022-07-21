'The opportunity to support our taxpayers': Bibb school board advances millage rate rollback to fight inflation

The board will take its final vote August 11.

At their first meeting of the 2022-2023 school year, they voted on the millage rate. That helps fund schools for the coming year, but it also has an impact on property owners.

One mill is $1 per every thousand on your property value. The millage rate helps determine how much you'll pay in property taxes. Sharon Roberts with the school board says it's important for schools too.

"This will determine the amount of property tax revenue that we receive to operate our general fund budget," Roberts said.

Wednesday, 13WMAZ obtained a report that showed the millage rate would remain the same. If board members went with that option, it would have raised taxes.

"We always present several different options. What was seen yesterday was just one of those versions. We had always prepared an option to do a rollback or keeping it, maintaining it the same rate," Roberts said.

Thursday morning, the school board announced it would lower the rate.

"Taking out the effect of inflation for the homeowner," Roberts explained.

So, if you own a $150,000 home, you should save about $73 on your tax bill.

"This affords us the opportunity to support our taxpayers by not imposing any further increases in taxes on them at this point in time," said Superintendent Dan Sims.

Just because the board approved it Thursday does not mean it's final just yet. They have to do a final approval, which is August 11.