Bibb County School District announces 'unified dress code' for elementary students

MACON, Ga. — The Bibb County School District announced a new uniform policy Monday night.
The district says it will move to a "unified dress code" for elementary schools next year.
In a Facebook post, they outlined the policy for students Pre-K and Kindergarten through fifth grade.
It says all backpacks must be clear or mesh.
Pre-K students should wear closed-toed shoes with socks, no spaghetti straps, and all clothes should be appropriately-sized.
Older students should wear collared shirts, solid-colored pants, but no slides or Crocs, and hoodies are discouraged.