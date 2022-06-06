x
Bibb County School District announces 'unified dress code' for elementary students

In a Facebook post, they outlined the policy for students Pre-K and Kindergarten through fifth grade.

MACON, Ga. — The Bibb County School District announced a new uniform policy Monday night.

The district says it will  move to a "unified dress code" for elementary schools next year. 

It says all backpacks must be clear or mesh.

Pre-K students should wear closed-toed shoes with socks, no spaghetti straps, and all clothes should be appropriately-sized.

Older students should wear collared shirts, solid-colored pants, but no slides or Crocs, and hoodies are discouraged.

