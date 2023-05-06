'I want them babies to eat': Bibb County School District offers meals for students during the summer

Starting on Monday, students can count on a hot or cold breakfast and lunch throughout the summer

MACON, Ga. — Starting Monday, students can get breakfast and lunch through the Bibb Schools Summer Feeding program.

Nutrition Cashier for Bibb County Schools Joyce Morgan is one of the many staff members and community partners working during the summer for one cause -- the kids.

"I want them babies to eat," says Morgan.

"We know that many of our students only receive a lot of their meals only at the school. When school is out, that puts a strain not only on the students, but the families," says Condus Shuman, Bibb County Interim Executive Director of School Nutrition.

Shuman says students can count on a hot or cold breakfast and lunch. They just need to head to one of the designated schools or bus drop-off locations listed on the district's website.

"All of our parks and recs, some of our housing authority locations, churches, libraries, they have registered with us to receive those summer meals," says Shuman.

Whether students are showing up at a partnering community center, a Bibb school, or a designated bus location, they will be fed one lunch and one breakfast per day. School site meal services and mobile services end June 29. Hungry stomachs will still be fed after June, even when those locations stop serving food.

"Students will be able to go to our parks and rec sites into the month of July to receive meals," says Shuman.

That's until July 14, so the students won't have to worry about how they'll get their next meal, just where they'll be serving it up.

"If it wasn't here, I couldn't tell you what would happen to those babies," says Morgan.

This is for students 18 and under. All you have to do is show up and get fed, no matter what county or school district you're a part of.