MACON, Ga. — The Bibb County School District is changing its meal service for students, starting on Monday.

According to a news release, meals will no longer be delivered daily.

Instead, they will be delivered on Monday, Wednesday and Friday as schools remain closed.

On Mondays and Wednesday, two meal day packages will be issued.

So on Monday, students will receive breakfast and lunch for Monday and Tuesday, and on Wednesday they’ll receive meals for Wednesday and Thursday.

One meal day package will be issued on Friday.

The district says they made this move to streamline service and limit the number of staff.

There are over 50 pickup locations around the county for anyone under the age of 18.

