Bibb County School district the latest to hold teacher recruitment fair

MACON, Ga. — The pandemic forced employment to hit some lows, affecting all types of professions. In Bibb County ,and many other places, it sparked a teacher shortage.

As things begin to stabilize, the Bibb County School District held a hiring fair in hopes of finding the best and brightest.

"If you love kids and want to make a difference in kids' lives, we want to work with you here in Bibb," Talent Management Coordinator Holly Huynh said.

Throughout the pandemic, classrooms have looked a lot different.

"The pandemic certainly affected our profession but it affected all professions," she said.

Because of a national teacher shortage, Bibb County School District is one of many putting on events to attract more qualified applicants.

"We just want to make sure that now that everyone is more comfortable and we have safety precautions in place that we continue to recruit great teachers," Huynh said.

Huynh says the district throws the annual event in hopes of finding Bibb County's best and brightest.

"We do this recruitment fair so we can reach folks that are just graduating or folks who want to make a career change," she said.

In December, the Board of Education voted to hire up to 14 virtual teachers to help fill some of the more than 30 vacant teaching positions in Bibb.

"We have 22 elementary schools, six middle schools, six high schools and then like five programs so each school is represented here," she said.

The district is hopeful events like this will continue drawing educators in who want to make a difference.