Bibb County 'school lunch superheroes' recognized for their service

Each employee received a certificate from the state Director of Nutrition and the district Interim Executive of Nutrition.

Example video title will go here for this video

MACON, Ga. — Lunch employees from the Bibb County School District were served up some appreciation Friday.

Three cafeteria managers from the district were recognized as "School Lunch Superheroes" for National School Lunch Hero Day.

Each employee received a certificate from the state Director of Nutrition and the district Interim Executive of Nutrition.

They were also surprised with custom aprons and gift cards.

Latanya Wooten has a passion for feeding her students each day. She's worked at Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Elementary School for seven years, but she's been in the food industry for almost 30, and she says the surprise made her day.

"I feel great. Actually, this really made my day, and I'm going to actually share it with my staff, too, because if it wasn't for my staff, I couldn't do this work by myself, so I'm actually going to celebrate this with my staff as well," Wooten said.

The other managers recognized were Heidi Aselton from Westside High School and Megan Alexio from Howard Middle School.