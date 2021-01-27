The $4,100 grant will purchase three manuals for schoolhouse nurses.

MACON, Ga. — One foundation has approved a grant to help Bibb County Schools.

The Navicent Health Foundation, through its HEAT program, has approved a grant for the Bibb County School District's Schoolhouse Nurse program. Through the program, the Beverly Knight Olson Children's Hospital provides pediatric nurses and medical supplies to health clinics at 35 schools and programs in the Bibb County School District. Navicent Health and the Bibb County School District have partnered since 1994 to provide pediatric care for students in Bibb County schools. CEO of the Navicent Health Foundation Ellen Terrell says this grant is much-deserved.

"These nurses are just incredible heroes there in the school system. They never know each day what they're going to face, where they're going to be, come in contact with, so they do an incredible job and we are just so thankful for the partnership with Bibb County School System," Terrell said.